Nominations have been pouring in for this year’s Best of Northumberland Awards.

We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and category sponsors Banks Group and Advance Northumberland for the awards.

We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and category sponsors Banks Group and Advance Northumberland for the awards.

We are still looking for nominations in the following categories:

Child of courage

Winners of the 2023 Best in Northumberland Awards.

A child who has shown courage in the face of adversity, such dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience and shown great character or fortitude.

Environmental Champion

Whatever the business we want to hear the success stories for those that are making a positive impact on the environment.

Sporting Achievement

In this award we are recognising the unsung sporting heroes (individual or team) whose teamwork and determination have kept things going.

Employer of the Year

This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation. The winner will be able to show appreciation, genuine commitment to, and trust in, its people leading to success in business, as well as a fulfilling and stimulating working environment. An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention, with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for!

The presentation evening takes place at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.

To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

Closing date for nominations is Friday, October 4 at midnight. For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.