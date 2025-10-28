Newcastle Airport has been crowned Star UK Airport at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voted for by travel professionals, the accolade recognises the airport’s exceptional support for travel agents and innovative marketing initiatives which raise awareness and drive sales for its airline partners.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are incredibly proud to be named Star UK Airport at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This achievement reflects the hard work of our teams and the strong, trusted partnerships we have built with travel agents, tour operators and the wider travel industry.”

Newcastle Airport has been crowned Star UK Airport at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards.

Laura Hartshorne, Aviation Sales Manager at Newcastle Airport, said: “We have fantastic relationships with our travel partners and their continued support helps showcase everything Newcastle Airport has to offer.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and look forward to building on this success in the future.”

The award comes as the airport is preparing for its busiest year ever in 2026 when it expects to welcome six million passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growth will be driven by new routes and increased capacity to existing destinations, with easyJet opening a new three-aircraft base in March, offering 11 new destinations including a direct service to Nice.

Ryanair has also expanded its winter schedule launching new routes to Brussels, Budapest, Gdansk, Malta, with a new service to Wroclaw to follow in December.

To support this significant growth, the airport will have invested nearly £60m including enhancing the passenger experience by extending the terminal to create a larger departure lounge and international baggage hall.