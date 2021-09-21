New tenant wanted to bring Northumberland pub and restaurant back to life

The Queens Head at Great Whittington, near Hexham.

The Queens Head in Great Whittington in the Tyne Valley, some seven miles from Hexham, has been long-term closed.

However, the current landlord is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic operator to take on a new free-of-tie lease and reopen the business, which has been sorely missed by the local community. They are looking to enter into a sustainable, long term relationship and wish to see the business prosper.

Subject to the necessary planning consents and agreeing terms, the landlord is open to extending the premises to suit the needs and requirements of the successful tenant operator, offering great development potential.

The outdoor terrace at The Queens Head, Great Whittington.

David Cash, associate director in the hospitality team at Christie & Co property advisers, said: “Very rarely do opportunities such as this come to market.

"Our client is really excited by the prospect of finding a committed operator who shares their vision for The Queens Head.

"The pub has a lot to offer in its current format, but with plans to extend the restaurant and create additional letting bedrooms, The Queens Head has potential to become a real destination.

"Local residents are incredibly keen to have a pub in the village again. We expect interest from owner-operators as well as regional multi-site operators looking to grow their portfolio.”

The stone-built property features an entrance lobby, traditional bar area featuring an open fireplace and beamed ceiling, along with a games/lounge area and former restaurant which seats 40 diners.

It overlooks a large lawned beer garden with parking space for 12 cars and three bedroom owners accommodation, including a private garden.