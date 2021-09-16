The George Hotel in Chollerford.

The Covid pandemic had put The George Hotel in Chollerford at risk of permanent closure last year but it has bounced back thanks to a buoyant domestic tourism market.

By the end of August, it had served 6,190 breakfasts to 6,880 guests

Carl Sunley, general manager, said: “Looking back on what we’ve achieved in the last few months is always a rewarding feeling, but when you put some numbers on it, it just makes it all the more eye-opening.

"In hospitality, you’re often very much focused on looking after the in-house guests, so you can easily forget just how many people you’ve looked after over a period of weeks and months.

"To think that we’ve had more than 6,000 guests in already since reopening really underlines how much the hotel and destination has to offer and how hard the hotel team has worked, whilst also offering great positivity for the future.”

He continued: “It’s not just for the hotel either. Another layer of reward comes from knowing that we’ve supported that many people visiting Northumberland. Given we’re an area usually popular with tourists, the positive impact for other businesses in the area is huge.

"We look forward to both working with, and serving the local community with our hospitality offering – it’s great to think that everyone else around us is also hopefully bouncing back alongside us”

The George Hotel is part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, which consists of 37 properties throughout England, Scotland and Wales. It was formerly part of the Shearings brand.

Paul FitzGerald, portfolio managing director of the Coast & Country Collection, said: “Following an enormously challenging re-opening period, we’re delighted to have had such a busy summer season.

"It is always interesting and fun to review some of the quirky statistics that are generated by our business – such as having cooked and served more than 350,000 sausages to our guests at breakfast, which is quite extraordinary! Our teams across the collection have all been working so hard throughout the summer and it’s fantastic to see how busy the hospitality industry has been.”

