A new owner is being sought for Otterburn Mill Shop and Café in Northumberland.

The well-known business closed in May when it went into liquidation.

Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the property located just off the A696 on the edge of Northumberland National Park.

It comes with 14.1 acres of land and is currently vacant as the owners have retired, creating an opportunity for a new owner to either reopen the retail areas and café, or develop the site for alternative uses, subject to planning permission, such as residential accommodation, holiday lodges, a garden centre, or farm shop.

Andrew Birnie, director – Retail at Christie & Co, said: “This truly is a rare chance for someone to own a piece of North Northumbrian history.

"I think someone with creative flair could bring this excellent property and location back to life. Various businesses or equine use, operations requiring level land, not to mention the famous dark skies and beautiful surroundings. I believe this will attract a lot of interest.”

Otterburn Mill dates back to the 18th century and the building is partially Grade II listed.

The mill business was founded in 1821 by William Waddell and evolved from a cottage industry to become a textile powerhouse, producing tweeds and pram rugs enjoyed by royalty and luxury fashion houses, including a bespoke rug for Queen Elizabeth’s pram and tweed for designers Dior and Schiaparelli.

Current owner, Euan Pringle, commented: “Over the past 30 years, it’s been such a pleasure sharing the textile history of the borderlands, a tradition my family has been part of for over a century. Now, it's time for me to step back and hand over this historical site to the next generation.”

The property is on the market with a freehold asking price of £720,000.