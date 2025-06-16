The historic Otterburn Mill has gone into liquidation causing the loss of 28 jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than a month since the shop was put up for sale after 30 years of being owned by Euan Pringle, on May 27 the company entered creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

Otterburn Mills Limited operated two stores – one in Otterburn which was formerly a working textile mill that manufactured wools and tweeds that were famously popular with royalty back in the early 1900s, and another in Rothbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business faced ongoing challenges in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, with footfall never returning to previous levels.

Euan Pringle outside Otterburn Mill.

The unexpected loss of a key supplier, combined with rising operational costs and shifts in shopping habits, placed further strain on the business.

Coupled with the cost-of-living crisis and enforcement action taken by HMRC over unpaid liabilities, the business was left with no option but to cease trading and make all 28 employees redundant.

Antonya Allison and Callum Carmichael of FRP Advisory were appointed as joint liquidators, and FRP are providing support to all those affected, including assistance with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonya Allison said: “Otterburn Mills was a well-known and respected local business that had built a loyal customer base over many years.

“The retailer was faced with an array of challenging headwinds that many high-street brands will recognise and, despite our best efforts to identify it has not been possible to find a viable way forward for the business.

"Our focus is now on supporting those affected and working to ensure the best possible outcome for creditors through the liquidation process.”