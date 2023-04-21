News you can trust since 1854
New 'no brainer' industrial units in Cramlington can go ahead after plans approved by councillors

Councillors have unanimously approved plans to build 28 new units on a Northumberland industrial estate, describing the move as a “no brainer.”

By James Robinson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

The proposals will see 28 industrial units built in a three-phase development, along with an “integral circulation road” and secondary site access point on what is currently scrub land within the North Nelson Industrial Estate in Cramlington.

The three phases will consist of six two-storey industrial units and the circulation road, followed by a further four two-storey industrial units and finally 18 single storey units.

All told, the development will provide a combined floor space of almost 3,500m sq.

The plot of land where the proposed units will be built.The plot of land where the proposed units will be built.
The plot of land where the proposed units will be built.
Design statements compiled by the scheme’s architects describe the industrial units as “high quality.”

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council, members were told that there had been no objections to the scheme from local residents or statutory consultees.

Council planning officers had therefore recommended the plans for approval.

Members unanimously agreed to support the officer’s recommendations.

