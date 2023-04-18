News you can trust since 1854
Councillors to decide on 28 new units in Cramlington at Nelson Park Industrial Estate

Plans to build 28 new industrial units in Cramlington are due to be discussed and decided tomorrow.

By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Council planning officers have recommended the proposals be approved at the meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington, and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee.

If approved, construction of 10 two-storey industrial units, 18 single-storey units, and an access road will be permitted to go ahead on the North Nelson Industrial Estate site.

This work will be undertaken in three phases by Darlington-based industrial unit developer Harrison Properties.

The plot of land where the proposed units could be built.The plot of land where the proposed units could be built.
The design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “The proposed development is intended to best utilise land within an existing industrial estate, to support industrial use, rather than developing on a less suitable site.

“The design solution has been carefully considered in response to the site and its setting.”

The land is dedicated for employment use in the council’s local plan.

