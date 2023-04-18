Council planning officers have recommended the proposals be approved at the meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington, and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee.

If approved, construction of 10 two-storey industrial units, 18 single-storey units, and an access road will be permitted to go ahead on the North Nelson Industrial Estate site.

This work will be undertaken in three phases by Darlington-based industrial unit developer Harrison Properties.

The plot of land where the proposed units could be built.

The design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “The proposed development is intended to best utilise land within an existing industrial estate, to support industrial use, rather than developing on a less suitable site.

“The design solution has been carefully considered in response to the site and its setting.”

