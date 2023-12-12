Northumberland bakery chain Glenton’s said it has been overwhelmed with support since it opened its latest shop in Stakeford.

Glenton's has opened a new shop in Stakeford. (Photo by Glenton's)

The outlet, on Cleasewell Terrace, became the firm’s eleventh shop when it opened earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the company, which is based in Ashington, said the shop had “a great first few days.”