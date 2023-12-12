New Glenton's bakery shop in Stakeford has successful start
Northumberland bakery chain Glenton’s said it has been overwhelmed with support since it opened its latest shop in Stakeford.
The outlet, on Cleasewell Terrace, became the firm’s eleventh shop when it opened earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the company, which is based in Ashington, said the shop had “a great first few days.”
Glenton’s was founded in 2006 with a single shop in Newbiggin by Keith Glenton, who had previously worked as a baker at a number of larger companies.