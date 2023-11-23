A Northumberland bakery chain will open a new shop in Stakeford next month.

Glenton’s, which is headquartered in Ashington, will open its eleventh shop on Cleasewell Terrace.

Managing director Keith Glenton, said: “We were looking for another outlet and that shop looked like a really good spot for us, in the middle of a local community at Stakeford.”

He added: “We are about local. Our suppliers are as local as possible. We supply local people with traditional northern bakery goods.

This will be the eleventh Glenton's shop. (Photo by Brody Butters/Glenton's)

“All the people we employ are in a very small radius of the bakery and the shops.”

The new outlet will create at least five jobs and is due to open on December 6.

Keith, 63, first started the business in 2006, opening its first shop in Newbiggin. He said: “I am a baker by trade and I have worked for all the big boys, the big supermarkets.

“I thought I would just get a little shop and I would bake bread, I would drink tea, I would listen to the radio, and get a reasonable living. One little shop.

“We were there for about a year and a half and we got the opportunity of a factory unit in North Seaton.”

Keith, who is from Ashington, did not expect to expand, but the industrial unit became the “springboard” to opening more shops, and the business has continued to grow.