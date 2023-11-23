Northumberland bakery firm Glenton's to open new shop in Stakeford
Glenton’s, which is headquartered in Ashington, will open its eleventh shop on Cleasewell Terrace.
Managing director Keith Glenton, said: “We were looking for another outlet and that shop looked like a really good spot for us, in the middle of a local community at Stakeford.”
He added: “We are about local. Our suppliers are as local as possible. We supply local people with traditional northern bakery goods.
“All the people we employ are in a very small radius of the bakery and the shops.”
The new outlet will create at least five jobs and is due to open on December 6.
Keith, 63, first started the business in 2006, opening its first shop in Newbiggin. He said: “I am a baker by trade and I have worked for all the big boys, the big supermarkets.
“I thought I would just get a little shop and I would bake bread, I would drink tea, I would listen to the radio, and get a reasonable living. One little shop.
“We were there for about a year and a half and we got the opportunity of a factory unit in North Seaton.”
Keith, who is from Ashington, did not expect to expand, but the industrial unit became the “springboard” to opening more shops, and the business has continued to grow.
He said: “It has had its difficulties but it is great to get to this point. No matter what you are doing it is not easy and it takes dedication. We have a dedicated team.”