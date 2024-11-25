B&M will open its brand new store in Alnwick on Thursday, November 28.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a new build store on Willowburn Retail Park which provides a space of 21,492sqft.

The store will also boast its own 9,164sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

A B&M spokesperson said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

The new B&M store in Alnwick.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”

High demand for jobs was shown at a recent Meet the Employer event held at the Lindisfarne Centre.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.