New B&M store in Alnwick set to open
The discount retailer has taken possession of a new build store on Willowburn Retail Park which provides a space of 21,492sqft.
The store will also boast its own 9,164sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”
High demand for jobs was shown at a recent Meet the Employer event held at the Lindisfarne Centre.
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.
