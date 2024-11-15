Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 30 jobs at the new B&M store in Alnwick have been snapped up.

The retailer is due to open on the Willowburn Retail Park on the southern outskirts of the town on November 28.

The Department for Work and Pensions has revealed that there was high demand for jobs there.

A Meet the Employer event was recently held at the Lindisfarne Centre to give anyone interested in a career with B&M a chance to hear directly from the employer and to learn more about the jobs available.

Inside the new unit to be occupied by B&M.

Originally, Alnwick Jobcentre was the proposed venue but as the number of interested people grew, a larger venue was required and Northumberland Skills agreed to use their premises.

A total of 87 Jobcentre customers were invited over four sessions. Customers who expressed an interest in the roles were offered a guaranteed job interview with B&M at Alnwick.

Following this 27 of the 52 Jobcentre customers interviewed have been offered jobs and have now started their training.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The DWP are committed to offering all of our jobseekers the best opportunity to find work, working directly with a variety of partners and employers to offer them the best chance of success.”

The new 25,000 sq ft B&M store with garden centre is on land facing the M&S Food Hall.

Last month Mountain Warehouse opened a 5,000 sq ft unit next to the Northumbrian Food Hall, operated by Turnbull’s the butcher.

A third 5,000 sq ft unit next to Mountain Warehouse is also under construction. An occupier has not been officially named.