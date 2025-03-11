A north Northumberland holiday business has earned a globally recognised sustainability mark - recognising its commitment to looking after our people, place and planet.

Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping, near Lowick, has won a Gold Green Tourism award.

Other gold winners are self-catering accommodation business Warksburn Old Church in Hexham and Blackfriars restaurant in Newcastle, while Cragend Farm, near Rothbury, has won a bronze.

Tourism bosses at Destination North East England are encouraging operators of attractions, venues, accommodation providers and visitor-facing businesses to get involved in the scheme.

Helping businesses save up to £750 on the usual membership costs, the fully funded scheme allows businesses to access a simple-to-understand framework and a range of resources to help them gain an official Green Tourism or Green Meetings Certification.

Once the business has been awarded their certification, they can proudly display their plaque to visitors and submit their achievement to booking platforms like Booking.com to show customers from around the world that they’re a sustainable and planet-conscious operation.

John Marshall, chair of Destination North East England, said: “We have ambitions to double the value of our visitor economy over the next 10 years, but we can only do this if we all play our part to look after our unique and precious part of the world and the people that live here or come to visit.

"I am delighted to see the first businesses to emerge with certifications from our partnership with Green Tourism and it’s fantastic to have them stand as beacons of sustainability to inspire our wider visitor economy to join us on the regenerative tourism journey.”