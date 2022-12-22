Joules in Alnwick.

The Bondgate Within store is closing on Thursday, December 29.

A notice in the shop window says: “Goodbyes are always hard and this one certainly doesn’t come easily but we’ll be closing our Alnwick store on Thursday the 29th of December.

"We’d like to thank you lovely lot for supporting us over the years.

"And remember, you can always find us online at joules.com or your nearest stores, which are now Rutherford’s Morpeth and Carlisle.”

A follow-up message on social media adds: “It is with great sadness that we have been told we are closing.”

A closing down sale with 20 per cent off everything is taking place.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy following the announcement.

Narrowgate store Ruby Tuesday, owned by Fiona Nelson-van Loon, posted in response: “I’m so sorry for you all and that we lose a great retailer from Alnwick.

"For a town to thrive it needs a great mix of options which includes independents and larger names that work together and support each other to helo keep their towns thriving.

"You have been great supporters of the town and other businesses from the outset and for that, thank you.”

Neighbouring Plumb and Rabbits Cake Studio, run by Autumn Rabbits, added: “So so sorry to hear this. It’s been such a pleasure being next to you. Thank you for all the support you have given.”

And The Alnwick Ice Cream Parlour posted: “Thank you for supporting my businesses last year, it was greatly appreciated.”

Joules was recently bought for £34 million by Next and founder Tom Joule.

Nineteen stores closed earlier this month with the loss of 133 jobs.

Next has said it plans to continue to run around 100 of Joules’s 124 stores

The Joules Group had been on the brink of collapse after it failed to secure new investment.

The company drafted in experts from Interpath Advisory after failing to secure emergency funding following a surge in costs and slowdown in demand.

