Northumberland Estates recently awarded the construction contract to build four new units on the Lionheart Enterprise Park to Cramlington-based Compass Developments.

One of the units will be developed specifically to meet the requirements of Pure Fishing Ltd, a collection of the world’s best known fishing brands, including Hardy’s of Alnwick, while the others will be handed over ready for fit out by the incoming occupiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36,000 sq ft development has an anticipated completion date of March 2023.

Stephen O’Neill, director, Compass Developments at the Lionheart Enterprise Park.

It is the second time that Compass has worked with Northumberland Estates following its recent completion of Alnwick’s new 80-bed Premier Inn, valued at £5.3 million.

Compass chairman, Graham Anderson, said: “We are delighted to be working with Northumberland Estates for the second time and look forward to delivering these two prestigious developments that will benefit the people of Alnwick and the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We have a dedicated and proactive team of construction professionals, with considerable experience in a variety of construction techniques, making us well-placed to deliver for our clients.

"It is with these capabilities that we hope to demonstrate our value to the team at Northumberland Estates and we look forward to working with them both now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the difficulties experienced throughout the industry as a result of the pandemic I am delighted to report that our pipeline of work remains strong and with the continued success of our estimating team, we can look forward to a period of further, sustained, growth with confidence.”

Designed by architect and structural consultant, Shadbolt, with M&E support from Sine Consulting, the buildings comprise a standard steel portal frame, with cladding to walls and roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compass, formed in 2009, has previously demonstrated a capacity for heritage and housing work including the refurbishment of a Grade II Georgian Terrace in Northumberland Square, North Shields for North Tyneside Council’s housing arm, Aurora Properties.