New £4m scheme in Alnwick making progress as fishing firm lined up for Lionheart move
A £4 million project creating new industrial units in Alnwick is expected to be completed by the spring.
Northumberland Estates recently awarded the construction contract to build four new units on the Lionheart Enterprise Park to Cramlington-based Compass Developments.
One of the units will be developed specifically to meet the requirements of Pure Fishing Ltd, a collection of the world’s best known fishing brands, including Hardy’s of Alnwick, while the others will be handed over ready for fit out by the incoming occupiers.
The 36,000 sq ft development has an anticipated completion date of March 2023.
It is the second time that Compass has worked with Northumberland Estates following its recent completion of Alnwick’s new 80-bed Premier Inn, valued at £5.3 million.
Compass chairman, Graham Anderson, said: “We are delighted to be working with Northumberland Estates for the second time and look forward to delivering these two prestigious developments that will benefit the people of Alnwick and the wider community.”
He continued: “We have a dedicated and proactive team of construction professionals, with considerable experience in a variety of construction techniques, making us well-placed to deliver for our clients.
"It is with these capabilities that we hope to demonstrate our value to the team at Northumberland Estates and we look forward to working with them both now and in the future.
“Given the difficulties experienced throughout the industry as a result of the pandemic I am delighted to report that our pipeline of work remains strong and with the continued success of our estimating team, we can look forward to a period of further, sustained, growth with confidence.”
Designed by architect and structural consultant, Shadbolt, with M&E support from Sine Consulting, the buildings comprise a standard steel portal frame, with cladding to walls and roofs.
Compass, formed in 2009, has previously demonstrated a capacity for heritage and housing work including the refurbishment of a Grade II Georgian Terrace in Northumberland Square, North Shields for North Tyneside Council’s housing arm, Aurora Properties.
However, Mr Anderson, says they are not targeting any one sector for work at the present time. This is borne out by its current order book showing some £3 million of North East education projects which are all currently on site or scheduled to start in January.