The Newcastle-based operator has bought the 60-room St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno, bringing its total number of venues to 33.

Located on the central promenade in the popular seaside town and dating back to 1854, The St Kilda commands stunning coastal views lying between the Great Orme and Little Orme headlands overlooking Llandudno Bay.

Under family ownership for the past 21 years, the new acquisition joins the Swallow Falls Hotel in Betws-y-Coed and The Bull in Beaumaris as properties owned by the group in North Wales.

The St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing The St Kilda Hotel into our pubs with rooms family and continue our expansion into Wales.

“What sets The Inn Collection Group aside is the exceptional locations of our trading environments and their beautiful outdoor localities and The St Kilda is a perfect match.

“It’s of the correct size to enhance our presence in the area and we’re thrilled to be having it join our existing coastal properties that delight guests in the North East, North Yorkshire and the Lake District.

“We are passionate about investing in unique sites like the St Kilda and making them special places to eat, drink, sleep and explore from and we’re looking forward to it being part of our new chapter as part of the community fabric here in North Wales.”