The Inn Collection Group has completed its second Welsh acquisition with the purchase of The Bull in Beaumaris on the Isle of Anglesey.

The leading pub operator has also bought the adjoining Townhouse boutique hotel in the seaside village.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We’ve fallen in love with the area and are absolutely delighted to be welcoming The Bull in Beaumaris into The Inn Collection Group family as we look to expand further across North Wales with its striking scenery, heritage and culture.

“Extraordinary locations are what sets our pubs aside and The Bull in Beaumaris and this fascinating area have this unequivocally.”

The Inn Collection Group, which relocated its headquarters from Alnwick to Newcastle earlier this year, also has venues in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, the Lake District, Yorkshire and Lancashire.