Horizon Works in Cramlington bolsters delivery team with senior PR appointment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lauren Ford has joined the Cramlington-based company as a client partner, in a role which will see her lead on campaigns and projects across Horizon Works’ client portfolio.
Lauren has more than a decade of experience in marketing and has extensive expertise in communications strategy and brand development, PR, public affairs, reputation management and crisis communications.
She has worked for several North East-based communications agencies, supporting clients across sectors including infrastructure, transport and education, and spent part of her career as a PR Manager for Arriva UK.
Lauren said: “I joined Horizon Works because I wanted to be part of a team that truly understands the industries it serves and the role that strategic marketing can play in driving business growth.
“The agency’s focus on delivering tailored marketing strategies, especially in sectors like engineering and manufacturing, where well-crafted communications can make a real difference, really resonated with me.
“I’m looking forward to contributing to Horizon Works' ongoing success and working closely with clients to deliver impactful campaigns that drive their business growth.”
Her appointment follows the hire of marketing specialist Catherine Grant earlier in the summer.
Samantha Vassallo, managing director of Horizon Works, said: “Lauren has a fantastic blend of in-house and agency experience, substantial expertise of working with both multinationals and SMEs and a real passion for marketing and communications – so she is the perfect fit for our growing team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.