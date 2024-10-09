Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marketing company Horizon Works has recruited a new PR and communications specialist as it gears up for further growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Ford has joined the Cramlington-based company as a client partner, in a role which will see her lead on campaigns and projects across Horizon Works’ client portfolio.

Lauren has more than a decade of experience in marketing and has extensive expertise in communications strategy and brand development, PR, public affairs, reputation management and crisis communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked for several North East-based communications agencies, supporting clients across sectors including infrastructure, transport and education, and spent part of her career as a PR Manager for Arriva UK.

Lauren Ford, client partner at Horizon Works.

Lauren said: “I joined Horizon Works because I wanted to be part of a team that truly understands the industries it serves and the role that strategic marketing can play in driving business growth.

“The agency’s focus on delivering tailored marketing strategies, especially in sectors like engineering and manufacturing, where well-crafted communications can make a real difference, really resonated with me.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Horizon Works' ongoing success and working closely with clients to deliver impactful campaigns that drive their business growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment follows the hire of marketing specialist Catherine Grant earlier in the summer.

Samantha Vassallo, managing director of Horizon Works, said: “Lauren has a fantastic blend of in-house and agency experience, substantial expertise of working with both multinationals and SMEs and a real passion for marketing and communications – so she is the perfect fit for our growing team.”