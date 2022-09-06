Hadston House community centre wins regional award
Hadston House has won a regional award for its work supporting communities.
It has been named North East winner at the North England Prestige Awards Community Centre of the Year 2022/23.
Earlier this year Hadston House scooped the SME Northumberland Support Centre of the Year award.
Managing director Scott Dickinson said: “Another award for the recognition of the hard work our staff and volunteers do is absolutely tremendous. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
"As we, like so many other front-line services, worked through covid making sure the most vulnerable were supported it's wonderful to see that work recognised.”
Now, it is facing the financial challenges brought about by rising energy costs.
The not-for-profit organisation has to raise £200,000 every year to keep the centre and all its services afloat.
“We want to be here and available but I don’t underestimate the challenges financially that we face and we are all working hard to ensure we can fundraise enough money to keep going,” said Scott.
“This place means the world to the hundreds of users, their families and the people who work and volunteer here and we must do everything we can to ensure it continues.
"I am determined as are the staff and volunteers that we will do all we can to raise funds.
“I’ve been in charge here for 15 years it's a hard slog finding all the money to keep people employed and provide the high-quality services that we do, however, I came here as a kid which is why I give up so much of my free time too, its like a big family and I will keep it as safe as I can to support others in coming years.”
Hadston House has over 200 people registered for its meals on wheels services, older people are benefiting from its isolation programme that has 166 registered for weekly activities and support while nearly 200 young people are registered with its youth service.
In addition, the centre runs training for unemployed people, free to use IT suite, a community cafe, and support services from its office team in relation to housing, benefits and signposting for other areas of support.
People can donate via www.hadstonhouse.co.uk