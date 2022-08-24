Weekly hot food nights to be held in Hadston
As the winter approaches and the cost of living crisis grips, Hadston House has partnered with Karbon Homes to offer hot food and fun night during the colder months.
From October 5 and every Wednesday thereafter, Hadston residents will have the opportunity to access to an evening of food and fun to come together and keep warm, get wholesome food, and advice from partnership organisations around benefits, housing, energy, and financial management.
Scott Dickinson, managing director at Hadston House, said: “This initiative is one that’s needed and one we are happy to partner with Karbon Homes on.
“We are delighted to be offering this service on top of all our other services that support the most in need all year round.”
He continued: “The additional service will ensure that families and individuals who are suffering during the winter months will have a fun, safe, and warm space to come to and see friendly staff and volunteers.
“It’s going to be really informal and more of a social event but organisations will be on hand to give optional support to those in attendance in a private setting if anyone needs it.
“We need to do something to ensure local people are given the support they need as we do all year round with our meals on wheels services, day services for older people, youth services for young people and daily support for residents.”
In 2022 Hadston House was named Northumberland Support Centre of the Year in the 2022 SME national awards and is committed to working hard locally and putting local people first. It is a charitable organisation that has been in operation since 1997 and has to raise funds every year to keep everything going.
Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can by visiting its website www.hadstonhouse.co.uk and clicking the donate page.
Each year the centre needs to raise in excess of £200,000 to provide all its activities for all the people it helps.
More information about the services can be found by contacting: [email protected] or phoning 01670 761537 where the office team will be happy to assist.