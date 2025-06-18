Growing insurance broker appoints experienced manager to develop relationships with UK insurers

A leading independent insurance broker is building on its success by creating a new management role aimed at strengthening relationships with insurers across the UK.

H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) has appointed Tom Lawlor as Broker Manager to build upon its existing relationships and develop new partnership with insurers to help offer a greater service and products to its clients.

Tom, who has more than half a decade of experience working in insurance, business development and sales, said: “One of the key parts of my role is managing our insurer relationships and building on these to get the best cover for our clients.

“H&H Insurance Brokers’ reputation is growing across the UK, and I want to put us more firmly on the map within the insurance markets to benefit our customers, the insurers and our business.

Tom Lawlor, H&H Insurance Brokers.

“Furthering our relationships with the UK’s leading insurers will mean they can provide our teams with the best service and products on the market, so it’s an exciting opportunity for me to get out there and highlight the great work of H&H Insurance Brokers.”

Tom’s appointment is part of ongoing expansion plans for the Carlisle-based firm, which operates across the North of England, the Scottish Borders and Wales. Earlier this year, it opened a new office in Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, taking its number of regional offices to eight.

Tom has experience of working in partnership with some of the UK’s top insurers in previous roles within the industry.

His latest position was with the Hedron Network, a broker network of more than 20 independent insurance brokers, where he supported brokers’ insurer relationships and business growth across the North of England and Scotland.

It was there that Tom worked closely with the HHIB team following its decision to join Hedron in 2024, and an opportunity to join the company in a new role proved too tempting.

Tom said: “My work at Hedron brought me into closer contact with the H&H Insurance Brokers’ team and I could see firsthand the great work they do as an independent broker.

“The company is known for being Cumbria’s largest independent insurance broker, and our agricultural insurance offering is one of the strongest in the UK.

“To complement this, their commercial insurance services are gaining great momentum and there are ambitions to grow further, so a lot of my focus will be working with Head of Commercial Kara Jenkinson to showcase HHIB’s expertise in this area.

“It’s exciting to be part of this project and I aim to use my existing contacts and newly developed relationships and industry knowledge to support our commercial team to be up there with the best.”

H&H Insurance Brokers works with businesses across sectors including agriculture, commercial, tourism and hospitality, and property, and offers a number of specialist products. The firm has regional offices in Durham, Northallerton, Hexham, Newtown St Boswells in the Scottish Borders, Ruthin and Wrexham in North Wales, Wigton and Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria, as well as its head office at Rosehill, Carlisle.