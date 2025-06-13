Greggs opens new store at Royal Quays Retail Park in North Shields
Greggs has opened a new shop in North Shields, creating 14 new jobs.
The shop on the Royal Quays Retail Park has a modern look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.
The opening hours are: Monday – Saturday: 7:30am – 5:30pm; Sunday: 8am – 4pm
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in North Shields has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
