Greggs is distributing a record £20.5 million in staff bonuses after strong 2024 profits

Some long-serving employees could receive an £850 bonus through the profit-share scheme

Sales rose 11.3% to over £2 billion, driven by new store openings and extended hours

Prices increased on some items last year, but no further rises are currently planned

The UK’s largest bakery chain has announced that some long-serving employees could receive an £850 bonus, as it prepares to distribute a record sum through its profit-share scheme.

The news comes as Greggs reported a rise in sales and profits for 2024, driven by new store openings, extended trading hours, and price increases.

With over 2,600 stores across the UK, the bakery chain generated more than £2 billion in sales—an 11.3% increase from 2023 - partly due to the launch of around 225 new shops, the highest number in its history.

(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The chain also increased the prices of some food items last year, with its traditional sausage roll recently rising by 5p to £1.30. Other products, including coffee and doughnuts, saw price hikes of between 5p and 10p.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said the price adjustments were made to offset the impact of wage increases, as the company had also raised salaries for a significant portion of its workforce.

Since then, prices have remained unchanged, and she emphasized that there are no “firm plans” for further increases.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of £203.9 million for the year, an 8.3% increase from 2023. Around 10% of this will be distributed among eligible employees - those who have worked at Greggs for at least six months - through its profit-share scheme.

On Tuesday (4 March), the company confirmed it would be paying out a record £20.5 million this month.

Currie told PA that long-serving staff - those with more than six years of service who work over 20 hours a week - can expect to receive around £850 extra at the end of March.

How to apply for a job at Greggs

To apply for a job at Greggs, candidates can visit the company's official careers website, where they can browse current vacancies by location and job type.

Applications are submitted online by creating an account, filling out a form with personal details, and uploading a CV if required.

For those interested in shop roles, Greggs also advertises positions in-store, so it may be worth visiting a local branch and speaking to the manager about any opportunities. Some positions are also listed on job boards like Indeed and LinkedIn.

Once an application is submitted, shortlisted candidates are usually invited to an interview, which may be conducted in person or over the phone.

The process varies depending on the role, but customer service experience and a willingness to work flexible hours are often key factors in securing a position.

