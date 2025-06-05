Ad Gefrin's Sue Inglis-Jones, Donnie Grant, Vicky Ferguson, Eileen Ferguson, Alan Ferguson and Claire Byers. Picture: VisitBritain/Christopher Orange

A Northumberland visitor attraction has won a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery took gold in the best new tourism business of the year category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

It takes the Wooler venue’s awards tally to 19 since it opened – and comes hot on the heels of five awards at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Eileen Ferguson said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed. It has been an emotional journey, and to receive this recognition for all that we have achieved – as a team – is extraordinarily special.

A view of the atrium at Ad Gefrin in Wooler. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

"We set out to create a world-class visitor destination for north Northumberland, but even more so one that would make our home community of Wooler proud.

"We wanted to create jobs and stimulate the visitor economy for our very special part of the world. This award recognises what has been achieved so far by our amazing team. This is only just the beginning, with our Ad Gefrin Single Malt release on the horizon after next year, we hope we can put Wooler on the world stage.”

The VisitEngland panel noted: “The judges loved the storytelling, the sustainability features and the packaging of an immersive and historical English whisky tour as a must-see tourist destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £16m attraction has welcomed more than 150,000 visitors since it opened in March 2023.

Battlesteads Hotel and Rstaurant in Wark won bronze in the ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism award, while Phoebe Smith of The Guardian won a silver in the travel content category for her article ‘Saving the seas one dive at a time in Northumberland’.