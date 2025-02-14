Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery in Wooler shortlisted for architectural award
The £16m Wooler attraction designed by Elphick Associates is one of six venues vying for the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) North East Awards 2025.
The other shortlisted projects are:
Farrell Centre by Space Architects and Elliott Architects; Rocket House by Napper Architects; Sundersea Sunderland by Tonkin Liu; Teesside University Bios by FaulknerBrowns and Whitburn Coastal Conservation Centre by MawsonKerr Architects.
Amy White, RIBA North East jury chair and associate director at Mikhail Riches said: “This year’s shortlisted projects are as diverse in typology as they are in scale, from a micro holiday home in a historic building to a distillery/museum to a coastal conservation centre.
“These projects all represent a desire to make an impact on and improve their communities; from state of the art university buildings in Teesside, new infrastructure for Sunderland and the Farrell Centre in Newcastle.
“A strong focus on reuse and embodied carbon underpins many of the schemes – setting the bar for how to deliver quality without compromising on sustainability.”
All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.
The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the UK’s best new building – will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects with the winner announced in October.