The Best of Northumberland Awards are back – and there’s still time to get your nominations in.

The Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and Banks Group for the awards.

Nominations for 13 awards to recognise the achievements of our finest businesses, our community champions and local heroes have been coming in over the last few weeks.

We are still looking for nominations in the following categories:

Winners of the Best in Northumberland Awards.

Child of courage

A child who has shown courage in the face of adversity, such dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience and shown great character or fortitude.

Retail business of the Year

To recognise any business that puts Northumberland on the map as a great place to live and visit.

Environmental Champion Award

Whatever the business we want to hear the success stories for those that are making a positive impact on the environment.

Sporting Achievement Award

In this award we are recognising the unsung sporting heroes (individual or team) whose teamwork and determination have kept things going.

Business in the Community

This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events. This category is not open to charities, CICs or community focused organisations.

The awards presentation evening will be held at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.

To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

Closing date is Friday, October 4 at midnight. For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.