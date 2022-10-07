The shop, part of the Iceland Foods Group, is scheduled to open on the town’s new Loaning Meadows Retail Park on Tuesday, October 25.

Fitting out is in progress and it will become the fifth unit to open on the retail park on the town’s northern outskirts following KFC, Aldi, Costa Coffee and Greggs.

Greggs opened on Thursday, creating 12 new jobs.

Shop manager Gemma Langley said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Berwick has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Home Bargains, the sixth and final unit planned in the first phase of the development, is planning to open in February.

The Food Warehouse markets itself on being ‘a simpler way to shop for great value and great quality products’.

Its website states: ‘What makes us different is our super simple store layouts with wider and fewer aisles so that shopping doesn't have to be stressful. We carefully select the products you love so shopping doesn't have to take hours but still offer you the products you want at the best prices.’