News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food Warehouse reveals opening date of new Berwick store

The Food Warehouse has revealed it will open its new Berwick store later this month.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:02 pm - 1 min read

The shop, part of the Iceland Foods Group, is scheduled to open on the town’s new Loaning Meadows Retail Park on Tuesday, October 25.

Fitting out is in progress and it will become the fifth unit to open on the retail park on the town’s northern outskirts following KFC, Aldi, Costa Coffee and Greggs.

Greggs opened on Thursday, creating 12 new jobs.

The Food Warehouse on Loaning Meadows Retail Park in Berwick.

Most Popular

Shop manager Gemma Langley said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Read More

Read More
Greggs follows Aldi, KFC and Costa Coffee as it opens store on new Berwick retai...

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Berwick has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Greggs on Loaning Meadows Retail Park in Berwick.

Home Bargains, the sixth and final unit planned in the first phase of the development, is planning to open in February.

The Food Warehouse markets itself on being ‘a simpler way to shop for great value and great quality products’.

Its website states: ‘What makes us different is our super simple store layouts with wider and fewer aisles so that shopping doesn't have to be stressful. We carefully select the products you love so shopping doesn't have to take hours but still offer you the products you want at the best prices.’

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Concerns have previously been raised about the retail park’s impact on the town centre.

GreggsBerwickHome BargainsKFC