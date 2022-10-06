Greggs follows Aldi, KFC and Costa Coffee as it opens store on new Berwick retail park

The bakery has taken a unit on the new Loaning Meadows Retail Park on the northern outskirts of the town.

The store has created 12 new jobs and is open daily from 6am to 8.30pm.

Shop manager Gemma Langley said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

The Berwick store is open for sit-in, takeaway and click and collect.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Berwick has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The store also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase hot items.

A Greggs store. Picture: Getty

Aldi, KFC and Costa have already opened units on the retail park, with Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse to follow.