Paton & Co was launched in March by former Rettie managing partner Patrick Paton and his wife, Celia, a property marketing specialist.

Patrick, who held senior positions with Knight Frank and Smiths Gore, running its Berwick and Wooler agency, said: “We can’t wait to operate locally again. It has been so hard declining property on our doorstep over the last six months.”

In a step away from the traditional high-street shop-window approach, Paton & Co maximises online marketing potential, and puts the focus on unrivalled personal service, first-class property presentation and the benefits of innovative technology.

Patrick Paton, director, Paton & Co.

The business is run from the couple’s home and lists property on top portals, including Rightmove, Prime Location, OnTheMarket, The London Broker and Zoopla amongst others, to ensure maximum exposure.

"It has been hard work setting up, but I am happy to report our efforts are paying off to date,” said Patrick.