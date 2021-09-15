Otterburn Castle sits within four acres of beautiful landscaped and wilded gardens and has a further 28 acres of agricultural land to the north eastern side.

Currently used as a hotel, the castle had belonged to several aristocratic families for many centuries before. Involved in the Jacobite Rebellion of the early 1700s, the wars between Scotland and England, and repelling an attack in 1388, the castle opened its doors to the public as a hotel in the mid 1940s.