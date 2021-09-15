Otterburn Castle.

Northumberland castle hits the market for £3 million

A stunning castle hailing from at least the 11th century has been put up for sale for £3 million.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:23 am

Otterburn Castle sits within four acres of beautiful landscaped and wilded gardens and has a further 28 acres of agricultural land to the north eastern side.

Within the castle there are 17 ensuite bedrooms, each with their own unique styling.

Currently used as a hotel, the castle had belonged to several aristocratic families for many centuries before. Involved in the Jacobite Rebellion of the early 1700s, the wars between Scotland and England, and repelling an attack in 1388, the castle opened its doors to the public as a hotel in the mid 1940s.

It is being marketed by Sotheby's International Realty.

Take a closer look with these 17 pictures.

1. Aerial view

The castle sits within four acres of beautiful gardens and has a further 28 acres of agricultural land to the north eastern side.

Photo: supplied

2. Lounge

Each room retains much of the historical detail including deep ceiling mouldings, prominent architraves and most have beautiful fireplaces.

Photo: supplied

3. Living with history

One of the bedrooms showing the castle's rich history.

Photo: supplied

4. Bedroom 2

Within the castle there are 17 en-suite bedrooms.

Photo: supplied

