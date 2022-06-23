A provisional opening date of August 29 is listed on the hotel chain’s website.

With final preparations underway, the firm is now actively recruiting for 30 jobs.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “Alnwick is a special place and we are grateful to have the opportunity to open in the historic market town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Premier Inn in Alnwick.

“Working with Northumberland Estates we found a superb location for a new Premier Inn at Willowburn Trading Estate, and we have been busily building the new hotel since August 2021.

“Construction has progressed well and principle contractors Compass Developments are in the final stages of preparing the building to welcome guests in the early autumn.

“As the building and fit-out work comes to an end, recruiting for our new site team is just beginning and we are actively recruiting for 30 new roles at the Alnwick Premier Inn.

“Our new openings team have been out and about in Alnwick this month meeting residents and talking about the job opportunities with us.

"We have had a very positive response to the roles on offer at the hotel and how we develop and invest in our teams.

“We truly believe there should be no barriers to entry in hospitality and as the UK’s largest hotel business, we offer all our teams flexibility, structured in-house training and the opportunity to grow a career in hospitality with Premier Inn.

“More information on the roles we are currently recruiting for at the Alnwick Premier Inn is available online at www.whitbreadcareers.com and in the local Job Centre Plus. We are also on Instagram at Whitbread Careers.”

The new hotel will also include an in-house bar/restaurant and parking for over 80 cars.

A number of old industrial buildings on the Willowburn Trading Estate site were demolished to make way for the hotel.

Cramlington based Compass Developments (NE) Ltd have been the contractors in charge of the construction process.