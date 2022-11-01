It is to be included in the mobile post office service offered by the Alnwick postmaster.

The temporary mobile post office is being introduced in the car park by the riverside from Friday, November 25 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

It will visit every Friday thereafter.

A mobile post office service is being introduced in Lesbury.

Gail Burnett, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are pleased be restoring service to Lesbury whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”

The community has been without post office services since the resignation of the previous postmaster in September.

Jill Le Marquand, who ran the post office, village store and services including the delivery and collection of newspapers and magazines, closed the shop after being unable to find a buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To accommodate the new mobile service the postmaster will need to change the opening hours of the services at Lowick, Beadnell, Rennington and Longhoughton, from Friday, November 25.

Lowick

Current opening times: Monday 9am to 10.30am, Tuesday 11am to 12.30pm, Wednesday 11.30am to 12:45pm, Friday 10.30am to 11.30am.

New opening times: Monday 9am to 10.30am, Tuesday 11am -12pm, Wednesday 11.30am to 12.45pm, Friday 10.30am to 11.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadnell

Current opening times: Wednesday 3pm to 4.30pm, Friday 12.30pm to 2pm.

New opening times: Wednesday 3pm to 4.30pm, Friday 12pm to 12.45pm.

Rennington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current opening times: Friday 2.15pm to 3.15pm.

New opening times: Friday 1pm to 2pm.

Longhoughton

Current opening times: Friday 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad