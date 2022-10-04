News you can trust since 1854
Lesbury village store and Post Office to close

Lesbury’s village shop and Post Office is set to close.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:00 pm - 1 min read
Earlier this week it suspended its Post Office and newsagent services including the delivery and collection of newspapers and magazines.

"The shop will be fully closing in the coming weeks,” said owner Jill Le Marquand in a Facebook post.

“We will however reopen for a short period of time with a view to selling off remaining stock at reduced prices.

Jill Le Marquand at Lesbury Post Office and Village Store. Picture by Jane Coltman

“To all our loyal customers thank you sincerely for your custom and support over the past six plus years.”

The business has been on the market for several months but no buyer has been found.

A village steering group has been set up to look at the possibility of establishing a community newspaper service in the next few months and to reopen the shop as as a community enterprise run by volunteers as soon as possible in the new year.

