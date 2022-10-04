Earlier this week it suspended its Post Office and newsagent services including the delivery and collection of newspapers and magazines.

"The shop will be fully closing in the coming weeks,” said owner Jill Le Marquand in a Facebook post.

“We will however reopen for a short period of time with a view to selling off remaining stock at reduced prices.

Jill Le Marquand at Lesbury Post Office and Village Store. Picture by Jane Coltman

“To all our loyal customers thank you sincerely for your custom and support over the past six plus years.”

The business has been on the market for several months but no buyer has been found.