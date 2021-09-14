Applicant George Straughen plans to revamp the Victoria Hotel in Norham – which was once owned by his grandparents.

He has submitted a planning application seeking permission to carry out alterations on the Grade II listed property on Castle Street.

The inn is thought to date from the early 19th century.

The Victoria Hotel in Norham.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The applicant’s objective is to help retain the hotel in his home town and refurbish it back to a good state of repair.

‘The hotel was once owned by his grandparents so he is keen to restore the property and help retain this local listed building within the town for future generations.

The plans include an upgrade of the toilet facilities, provision of a means of escape at ground floor level for first floor hotel bedrooms and associated external works.

‘The main changes are to the toilet facilities as these require to be altered to allow an alternative exit to the rear,’ the report continues.

‘This will enable the provision of the required two separate routes of escape from the first floor accommodation.

‘This not only increases safety for users of the first floor hotel bedrooms but also allows this to be accessed without having to go through the bar to access the first floor rooms.

‘The new corridor also enables users of the hotel or public bar to park in the car park area to the rear, thereby preventing additional parking issues on Castle Street.’

The application will be determined by Northumberland County Council.