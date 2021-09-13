The Running Fox at Longhoughton.

Cakes, pies and more went on sale from the new Longhoughton outlet this morning (Monday, September 13).

The Running Fox posted a picture of the new venue on its Instagram page and revealed that the cafe and gift shop will open on October 1.

There are already Running Fox cafes in Felton, Shilbottle and Longframlington.

The latest venture in Longhoughton will be its largest so far, with seating for up to 40 inside as well as a lovely outside seating area.

Owner Kris Blackburn had hoped to open in June but the refurbishment of the former Spar shop has taken longer than expected.

The Running Fox business model has been tweaked as a result of the Covid pandemic, with a new online service, Click & Collect and deliveries.

The new venue will also act as an online distribution hub.

The bakery has already moved from Shilbottle into the brand-new kitchen in Longhoughton.