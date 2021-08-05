Coast and Castles Holiday Park opened as a pop-up campsite on the old RAF administration site at Boulmer last Friday.

Paul Davidson, a partner in the venture, revealed: "We’re pretty much fully booked for this month which is incredible considering we’ve just opened.

"We’ve been the second most popular site in Northumberland on pitchup.com in terms of views and bookings over the last four weeks. We’ve had 10,500 views which gives an indication of the demand for Northumberland for this type of holiday.

The new pop-up campsite at Boulmer.

"We’ve had a few people telling us that they couldn’t get in anywhere else and as we’d just opened we were the only site available that had showers and glamping tents.”

They have taken advantage of new regulations allowing pop-up campsites without planning permission for up to 56 days, double the usual 28-day limit.

"We’ve had some very positive feedback already,” said Paul. “We’ve had street food vendors and a pop-up bar open every day and we’ve also been getting quite a few people in from Longhoughton which has been nice.

"We’re going to open for the eight weeks but it could potentially be longer, perhaps until October, if the demand is there,” said Paul. “We’re just waiting on our full camping and caravanning licence.”

Coast and Castles Holiday Park, Boulmer.

Work will then be carried out over the winter for a touring caravan site to open next March.

The site will offer up to 80 pitches of which 46 will be for caravans and campervans for overnight stays. The remainder will be for camping and glamping.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

The campsite has seen high demand for bookings.