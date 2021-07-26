Plans submitted for new caravan, campervan and camping site on Northumberland coast

An application has been submitted by Tom and Susan Comber for 60 pitches for touring caravans, campervans and tents at Elwick Farm, near Belford.

The proposed site lies between the coast and A1 with views towards Holy Island.

A report on the applicants’ behalf states: "The owners wish to develop a seasonal touring caravan and camping site to meet local need, diversify the farm and grow their business for the next generation.

Elwick Farm, near Belford.

"The site is ideally situated for access to local visitor attractions including Lindisfarne which can be seen as a distant view. It offers direct access on foot to the coast, and to the

seasonal Coastal Path planned by Natural England and Northumberland County Council.

"The long term effects of Covid-19 in reducing overseas travel are increasing the demand for UK holidays, and the Government has recognised that by encouraging the operation of short term camp sites on farms.

"Elwick Farm will offer good quality long term sustainable provision to help satisfy the increasing demand and alleviate the problem of campervans parking in unregistered locations.”

It was initially planned to develop a 30 pitch site but high infrastructure costs, particularly power, prompted a rethink and they now say a minimum of 60 pitches are required for it to be financially viable.

The proposal includes hard pitches for 30 touring caravans and motor homes, including electric hook ups and 30 grass pitches for tents and small campervans.

A single storey amenities building is also proposed.

The site is partly within the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve and wholly in the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Natural England, which manages the nature reserve, has called for further information on ecological impact and drainage. The council’s ecology officer has raised similar issues.

AONB officer Sarah Winlow reports: “The AONB Partnership is supportive of the principle of a camp and caravan site in this location, and of the overall design albeit with a request for the existing agricultural character and appearance of the location to be enhanced rather than screening added.

"If the ecological impact of the site is considered acceptable, then the AONB Partnership would support the proposal.”

Belford Parish Council has made no objection.