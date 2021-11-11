New 80-bedroom Alnwick Premier Inn beginning to take shape

Alnwick Premier Inn taking shape.

Construction of the 80-bedroom hotel began in August and is scheduled for completion next June.

A number of old industrial buildings on the Willowburn Trading Estate site have been demolished to make way for the hotel.

Cramlington based Compass Developments (NE) Ltd have been appointed as contractors in charge of the construction process.

The hotel is being built on the Willowburn Trading Estate.

The ground floor shell of the building is now in place and a giant crane has been brought in as the building moves skywards.

Plans put forward by developer Northumberlnd Estates, acting on behalf of Northern Commercial Properties Ltd, were granted planning permission last year.

The new hotel, which will also include an in-house bar/restaurant and parking for over 80 cars, is expected to create at least 30 full time jobs.

Speaking earlier this year, Barry Spall, development planner with Northumberland Estates, said: “Northumberland is becoming increasingly popular as a tourist destination, attracting a wide range of visitors, families, couples as well as larger groups and for everything from short breaks to longer stays.

“The addition of a well-known brand such as Premier Inn which is consistently voted the UK’s favourite hotel brand and is known for offering great service, value, dependability and consistency for leisure and business travellers, adds an extra dimension to the accommodation offer in the town.

“Creating a wide selection of visitor accommodation at a range of prices should help to increase the town’s appeal to visitors, with all the associated knock on benefits for the local economy.”

