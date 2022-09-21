British Gas offering grants to help with energy debts

What grants are available?

British Gas Energy Trust is currently offering two grants:

*Individuals and families fund

*British Gas Energy Support Fund

Both funds are up to the value of £1,500 and aim to tackle fuel poverty and help struggling households write off their energy debts

Who can apply?

For the individuals and families fund applicants must:

*Live in England, Scotland or Wales

*Not received a grant from British Gas Energy Trust in the last two years

*Have electric and/or gas debt

*Not have savings above £1,000

*Have received help from a money advice agency

*You do not have to be a British Gas customer although the majority of the funding is set aside for British Gas customers. You should check with your provider to see what help they are offering.

For British Gas Energy Support applicants must:

*Be a British Gas customer

*Live in England, Scotland or Wales

*Not received a grant from British Gas Energy Trust in the last 12 months

*Have debts of £250 to £1,500 on an active energy account for main residence

*Be in or facing fuel poverty

*Have received help from a money advice agency

The funds will remain open until all the money invested has been awarded. Please note the trust does not award cash payments, instead the grant will be debited to householder’s account.