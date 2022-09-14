Bin collection and other bank holiday council arrangements in Northumberland
The majority of council services and buildings will be closed as a mark of respect on the funeral day of Queen Elizabeth II.
There will be no bin collections on Monday, September 19 with all scheduled collections taking place one day later than usual that week. Please place your bin out for collection by 7am on the revised day of collection.
Household Waste Recovery Centres (tips), customer information centres, libraries, schools, leisure centres and country park cafes will all be closed.
Anyone with bulky waste appointments booked on Monday will be contacted and offered alternative collection dates.
A number of weddings and funerals are still happening on Monday, with buildings open where necessary to allow these events to take place.
There will be no appointments arranged to register births or deaths or give notice of marriage.
Housing repairs and maintenance appointments will be suspended. An out of hours service will receive and respond to emergency repair requests
The council’s contact centre will operate an out of hours emergency only service via 0345 600 6400.