There will be no bin collections on Monday, September 19 with all scheduled collections taking place one day later than usual that week. Please place your bin out for collection by 7am on the revised day of collection.

Household Waste Recovery Centres (tips), customer information centres, libraries, schools, leisure centres and country park cafes will all be closed.

Anyone with bulky waste appointments booked on Monday will be contacted and offered alternative collection dates.

A Northumberland County Council refuse wagon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of weddings and funerals are still happening on Monday, with buildings open where necessary to allow these events to take place.

There will be no appointments arranged to register births or deaths or give notice of marriage.

Housing repairs and maintenance appointments will be suspended. An out of hours service will receive and respond to emergency repair requests