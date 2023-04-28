It has achieved a quality accreditation from The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF).

The trade body runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF approved assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and, most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Adam Alexander and Andrew Watt from Carlo's.

Owner Andrew Watt said “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

The accreditation signals to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed.

Carlo's in Alnwick.

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “Carlo’s clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from.

"Achieving the NFFF quality accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”