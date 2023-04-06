News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland is full of amazing fish and chip restaurants.

16 of the best places for fish and chips in north Northumberland, according to Google reviews

Good Friday is probably the busiest day of the year for local fish and chip shops.

By Charlie Watson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Who doesn’t love the smell – and taste – of a fish supper? It has been a staple for Brits for many generations, especially over the Easter weekend.

Northumberland is blessed with literally dozens of fantastic fish and chip shops, so we thought we would trawl the internet to see which ones are ranked the best according to people who have used them.

Here are 16 of the best according to Google reviews:

A 4.3-star ranking according to Google, with 957 reviews.

1. Lewis's Fish Restaurant, Seahouses

2. Carlo's

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 973 reviews.

2. Carlo's

3. Harbour Fish Bar, Amble

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 943 reviews.

3. Harbour Fish Bar, Amble

A 4-star ranking according to Google, with 98 reviews.

4. Hook Fish and Chips, Seahouses

