The Tanners Arms on Hotspur Place was voted for by members of the Tyneside and Northumberland branch of CAMRA (The Campaign For Real Ale).

“It came completely out of the blue but was a very pleasant surprise,” said publican Simon Greener.

He quit his office job to take over the business from his brother, Ben, in July 2021.

Simon Greener from The Tanners Arms in Alnwick.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “I enjoy being my own boss now – and, of course, the beer!”

The pub specialises in beers brewed between the Tweed and the Tees and this has gone down well with locals and tourists.

"We get a good mix of customers,” said Simon. “We’ve got our core of regulars but quite quite a lot of visitors too who find us after a Google search. It’s nice taking them through the different beers we offer.”

Second place in north Northumberland went to The Ship Inn at Low Newton, with The Ale Gate in Alnwick taking third spot.

The Tanners Arms in Alnwick.

In the south east of the county, Morpeth fared well with The Office taking first place, The Tap and Spile taking second and The Joiners Arms taking third.

In the south west, Prudhoe’s Wor Local was the winner, with the Black Bull in Corbridge taking second and the Holly Bush in Greenhough and the Pont Tap in Ponteland sharing third.

The Northumberland Cider Pub award went to Wor Local in Prudhoe, with The Curfew in Berwick and The Office in Morpeth joint second.

One of the winners will now be picked to represent Tyneside and Northumberland in the regional competition.

Branch chair Paul Hillhouse said “I find it heartening to see our members championing a wide range of venues. The micropubs have been strong for several years now but seeing community-owned pubs and traditional pubs in the mix really shows the mix of great pubs we have in our area.

“Morpeth is a great example of that this year with all three spots in South East Northumberland going to three very different pubs that are all very welcoming and serving great beer.