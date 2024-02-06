Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyneside and Northumberland branch of CAMRA (The Campaign For Real Ale) has announced the winners of its annual Pub of The Year contests and the top three in the south east Northumberland area were The Office, Tap and Spile and The Joiners Arms.

The Office has now won this particular title for the eighth consecutive year and landlady Andrea Johnson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award once again and we are very grateful for the fantastic support from our regulars and anyone else who voted for us.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our establishment has a very good community feel to the place and people like to come along to enjoy themselves.”

Andrea Johnson, landlady of The Office pub in Morpeth.

The first round of the competition is an open vote with all 1,600 branch members invited to vote and the only criteria being that the pub or club serves real ale or read cider.

Following these results, the branch will need to pick one overall winner to represent Tyneside and Northumberland in the regional competition based on set criteria including the condition of the beer, the welcome at the pub and product knowledge.