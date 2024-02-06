Morpeth pubs take top three places in CAMRA south east Northumberland Pub of The Year with another first place for The Office
The Tyneside and Northumberland branch of CAMRA (The Campaign For Real Ale) has announced the winners of its annual Pub of The Year contests and the top three in the south east Northumberland area were The Office, Tap and Spile and The Joiners Arms.
The Office has now won this particular title for the eighth consecutive year and landlady Andrea Johnson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award once again and we are very grateful for the fantastic support from our regulars and anyone else who voted for us.
“Our establishment has a very good community feel to the place and people like to come along to enjoy themselves.”
The first round of the competition is an open vote with all 1,600 branch members invited to vote and the only criteria being that the pub or club serves real ale or read cider.
Following these results, the branch will need to pick one overall winner to represent Tyneside and Northumberland in the regional competition based on set criteria including the condition of the beer, the welcome at the pub and product knowledge.
Branch chairman Paul Hillhouse said: “I find it heartening to see our members championing a wide range of venues. Morpeth is a great example of that this year, with all three spots in south east Northumberland going to three very different Morpeth pubs that are all very welcoming and serve great beer.”