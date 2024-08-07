A Co-op in Northumberland has closed after being sold to a new proprietor.

The shop on Milburn Road in Ashington closed on Saturday, August 3 after the sale.

It will reopen as a Nisa Local in early September, and it is expected that no redundancies will be made as a result of the deal.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “We carry out reviews of our existing store locations and sometimes, only after very careful consideration, we take the difficult decision to sell a store.

The Co-op on Milburn Road in Ashington has closed. (Photo by Google)

“Our store on Milburn Road, Ashington, has been sold to an independent retailer, who will trade as a Nisa store.

“Our priority is to safeguard local jobs and colleagues could transfer under Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations to the new operator.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of this store. Co-op is committed to serving the area and Co-op stores are available nearby including on Remscheid Way and Newbiggin Road.”