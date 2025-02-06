Chatton Village Store has been shortlisted to win a Countryside Alliance Award for the second year running.

The family-run business is a cornerstone of the local community, stocking local produce, take away food and drink and everyday essentials alongside the Post Office service.

It is a finalist in the village store category but now needs public support if it is to go on and win.

Ally Prytherch from Chatton Village Store said: “It is an honour to be nominated for a Rural Oscar as our main aim is to be an asset to the local community.

Staff at Chatton Village Store.

"This recognition is fantastic and well deserved for the great team we have working at the shop. It’s always a very competitive category but hopefully 2025 will be our yea r.”

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through its small hard-working businesses.

Countryside Alliance Awards director Sarah Lee commented: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight. These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside.”

Winners will be chosen via a public vote which opens in March and the winners will be announced in April.

The winners will then go on and represent their region in the final at the House of Lords in the national champions reception in June.