The sponsors for a free music festival in Blyth have been confirmed.

Blyth Live, organised annually by Blyth Town Council, will be supported by the Co-op and by Phoenix Taxis.

The event, on June 15, includes performances by the Lindisfarne Story Band, Peter Donegan Band, Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, and more.

Mayor of Blyth Aileen Barrass said: “Once again we look forward to a successful and memorable festival. The event underscores the vibrant community spirit of Blyth and highlights the importance of local businesses in fostering community engagement.

From left, Sophie Jakes of Phoenix Taxis, Mayor Barrass, and Ceri Finn of the Co-op. (Photo by Highlights PR)

“Phoenix Taxis and the Co-op are key providers in the town and we are grateful for their support at Blyth Live.”

Ceri Finn, the Co-op member pioneer coordinator for Northumberland, said: “We are excited to be involved with Blyth Live as we have a lovely brand-new Co-op store right next to the event, which the local community and residents are loving having here.

“The event is an extension of our community engagement in the area and it is going to be an incredibly busy day for everyone.”

Sophie Jakes, marketing executive for Phoenix Taxis, added: “We have been based in Blyth for over 35 years, therefore it is important that we support our community where we operate and help where we can so our area continues to grow and flourish.