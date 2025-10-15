Azets promotes 28 staff in North East growth drive

North East accountancy and business advisory firm Azets has signalled further expansion with 28 promotions across its services lines covering its three local offices in Newcastle, Durham and Teesside.

Brian Laidlaw, Partner and Head of North East at Azets, who works with some of the largest owner-managed businesses in the region, said: “The latest 28 promotions stand testament to the great work done in supporting business clients and individuals and our growing service lines.

"The number of promotions reflects that, reflects what we’ve achieved and reflects our ambitious growth plans for the next 12 months.

Brian Laidlaw, Partner and Head of North East at UK top 10 accountancy and business advisory firm Azets.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been promoted and thank you for your hard work and commitment to Azets and the businesses we support in the North East and across the UK.”

Partner promotions included two in Audit and Assurance, Sarah Simpson and Angela Ingham, and Mike Williams in Corporate Finance.

Director promotions included Patrick Newman in Audit and Assurance, Jamie Harding in Accounting and Business Advisory Services and Omar Din in Wealth Management.

The 28 promotions follow other senior promotions this year in the region including Claire Needham becoming the regional managing director for Yorkshire and the North East, placing her in charge of more than 500 employees across six offices including Newcastle, Durham and Teesside.