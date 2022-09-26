The Black Bull Inn, a historic pub with guest rooms in the heart of Wylam, has been put on the market due to the current owner’s retirement after 20 years at the helm.

Dating back to 1868, it was once a grocers and an abattoir.

The eight guest rooms have all been recently refurbished, including the three bedroom top floor apartment.

The bar at the Black Bull Inn, Wylam.

The Black Bull Inn has won many awards including Pub of the Year for three years running, (2005, 2006 and 2007) as well as Best Village Pub and Best Freehouse of the North East.

Marslie McGregor, business agent - hospitality at Christie & Co, said: “The Black Bull Inn is a hugely successful business in an affluent pocket of Northumberland, within easy reach of the airport and the many tourist attractions throughout the region.

"Having recently undergone a refurbishment, this is a fantastic turnkey opportunity for either an existing operator looking to add to their portfolio, or a first-time buyer, to pick up a much-loved village pub.”

The Black Bull Inn, Wylam.