The Samson Inn in Gilsland, straddling the Cumbria border, lies just a stone’s throw from the Hadrian’s Wall national trail.

Lauren and Liam Harrison, who have owned and operated it for the last nine years, said: “We've been delighted with how the business has bounced back from the pandemic stronger than ever. The Samson is a great village pub with tremendous support from both tourists and locals but we feel now is the right time to pass on the baton to new owners.”

Originally a coaching inn established in the seventeenth century, then rebuilt and re-branded after a famous steam engine when the railways arrived, The Samson Inn remains a popular destination pub amongst locals and tourists, particularly during the summer months.

The Samson Inn, Gilsland.

Marslie McGregor, Christie & Co business agent, pubs and restaurants, said: “Having recently undergone a refurbishment, this is a fantastic turnkey opportunity for either an existing operator looking to add to their portfolio, or a first-time buyer, to pick up a much-loved village pub that is well known for its great food, accommodation and service, with potential for further development and diversification.

“The area itself is seeing good demand from buyers due to the opportunities it has to offer. We have recently sold a similar business nearby, The Milecastle Inn, which had much interest and multiple offers, as well as The Golden Lion Hotel and Twice Brewed so we expect this opportunity to be snapped up.”